5 excerpts from the first round of the French presidential election – Politico

PARIS – French President Emmanuel Macron took first place in the first round of French presidential election on Sunday, ahead of far-right leader Marine Le Pen, but he is closer than he was to the second round five years ago. .

While polling suggests Macron should remain in the presidency in two weeks, the results of the first round suggest the incumbent cannot rest on his reputation.

Le Pen will be able to count on voters of right-wing TV-punk-politician Eric Zemour, who on April 24 called on his supporters to support him. Meanwhile, left-wing firebrand Jean-Luc Mélenchon fared better than expected and brought a heavy dose of uncertainty to the mix because his voters are a diverse group. There are many possibilities…