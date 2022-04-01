5 fetuses found at home of DC anti-abortion activist – National

Five fetuses have been found in the home of a self-proclaimed anti-abortion activist in Washington, DC, police have confirmed.

Lauren Handy was indicted this week on federal charges that she was part of a group of people who blocked access to a reproductive health center in Washington.

On Wednesday, police broke into his house after receiving a tip about “potentially bio-hazardous material”. being stored in the housingGee, The Associated Press reports.

It was then that they found the embryo.

Local television station WUSA9 was at the scene Wednesday when Washington’s Metropolitan Police Department searched the home and Captured video of officers leaving With Red Biohazard…