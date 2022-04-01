5 fetuses removed from home of anti-abortion activist, group says

Police said Thursday that five fetuses were removed from a home in Washington that, according to an anti-abortion group, belonged to an activist who this week accused the Justice Department of blocking access to an abortion clinic in October 2020 went.

The Metropolitan Police Department of the District of Columbia will only release the address where the fetuses were found. The founder and executive director of Progressive Anti-Abortion Rebellion, Terissa Bukovinac, confirmed that the home belonged to Lauren Handy, 28, the group’s director of activism who was arrested this week for federal civil rights offenses and was convicted of was accused of.

“This is his apartment,” Ms Bukovinac said, adding that the group would have more to say at a news conference on Tuesday. “We definitely…