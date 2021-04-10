5 Indian Musicians With Cross Cultural Collaborations – Tech Kashif

LATEST

Collaborating artists from different industries have always brought diverse elements from their respective cultures that merged and resulted in a completely fresh, beautiful creation. Recently Lucky Ali’s collaboration with Israeli singer Eliezer Cohen Botzer resulted in their second soulful single Amaraya.

So, we take a look at some other Indian artists who collaborated with global artists over the past few years.

AR Rahman and Orianthi Panagaris

There are countless examples of Bollywood films bringing abroad international artists for their film’s songs. One such film was the musical romantic-drama Rockstar where Oscar-winning singer-composer AR Rahman collaborated with Australian musician Orianthi Panagaris. Panagaris played the guitar for the hit track, Sadda Haq. The song was composed by AR Rahman and had Mohit Chauhan’s vocals.

Akon and Hamsika Iyer

Chammak Challo from Ra One became an instant hit after its release, not only due to its groovy track but the presence of the Senegalese-American singer Akon in it. A lot of artists, including Akon, Giorgio Tuinfort, Gobind Singh and Vishal-Shekhar worked on composing the track which was sung by Akon and Indian singer Hamsika Iyer. Chammak Challo marked Akon’s first collaboration with Indian musicians.

Thaikkudam Bridge and Chris Adler

While the progressive rock scene in India is largely understated, Kerala based band Thaikkudam Bridge is one of the pioneers in that regard. While their latest album Namah (2019), has many notable collaborations with artists such as Pt. Vishwa Mohan Bhatt, and Rashid Khan, our focus is the closing track of the record Thekkini that had legendary drummer Chris Adler. Adler was the founder and drummer of the heavy metal band Lamb of God for a long time.

Sunidhi Chauhan and Enrique Iglesias

Back in 2011, Sunidhi Chauhan had collaborated with the Spanish singer-songwriter Enrique Iglesias for the song Heart Beat which was a part of Enrique’s special Indian edition of his 2010 album Euphoria.

Euphoria was the ninth studio album of Enrique, and another version of the song which had Sunidhi Chauhan on the vocals was included on the Special Indian Edition of the album.

Strings and Euphoria

Pakistani and Indian artists have been collaborating despite the political issues between the two countries. One such collaboration that will be remembered for long is the Pakistani band String’s performance with Delhi based band Euphoria in the song Jeet Lo Dil. The song ended up being the official song for the Indian cricket team’s tour of Pakistan in 2004. Strings further lent their music to a couple of Bollywood films like Zinda and Shootout at Lokhandwala.

