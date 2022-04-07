5 interesting facts about the action star that will leave you surprised

1 / 6

Jackie Chan filmography

Jackie Chan is one of the most loved action stars in the world. The actor has starred in over 100 movies that showcase his unique style of fighting and has inspired generations to take up Kung-fu looking at his onscreen talents. Chan has been a popular face across the globe thanks to his films that are fit for the family watch. From action to comedy, Jackie Chan films are known to promise absolute entertainment and we bet some of your favourite films by the actor include the Drunken Master franchise, Police Story, Rush Hour among others. The actor has been acting…