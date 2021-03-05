5 interesting new Indian movies and shows coming on Netflix in March 2021 that you should not miss. TMTyOne.com

Netflix has indicated a big drop It may also be a part of the new release for the year. Remember when they announced 17 new titles last year? This week on their Instagram account, and of course streaming addicts, including you, enjoy the app’s very well curated content. So before the news finally ‘gram, And hopefully this is a series of new titles, Let’s take you to the five Indian films and shows that will compete in Netflix in March 2021.

5 upcoming new Indian movies and shows to watch on Netflix in March 2021

1. Bombay BEGUMS – NETFLIX

Produced and co-directed by Alankrita Srivastava, Bombay BegumPooja Bhatt, Shahna Goswami, Plabita Borthakur, Amrita Subhash and Aaradhya Anand is a drama series set in urban India. The show tells parallel but interconnected stories of each of the five characters from different social and economic levels of society.

Release Date: 8 March

2. Bombay Rose – Netflix

Bombay Rose Is an animated romantic film and the first Indian animated film to open Venice Critics Week. It tells the very Bollywood-esque story of a flower seller who falls in love.

Release Date: 8 March

3. PAGGLAIT – NETFLIX

Written and directed by Umesh Bisht, trapped in, Featuring Sanya Malhotra, tells the story of a young widow, Sandhya (played by Malhotra), who cannot shed a single tear for the untimely death of her husband. The incident forces him to rethink his priorities in life in this lighthearted drama.

Release Date: 26 March

4. Sardar’s GRANDSON – NETFLIX

Arjun Kapoor, Neena Gupta and Rakul Preet Singh and Aditi Rao Hydari, John Abraham, Soni Razdan, Kanwaljit Singh, Kumud Mishra and Divya Seth in supporting roles Sardar’s grandson There is an upcoming drama film on Netflix. According to Hindustan TimesThe film will feature Kapoor as the grandson of Gupta, who has returned to the US, who will go to great lengths to fulfill his grandmother’s will.

Release Date: to be announced

5. DHAMAKA – Netflix

While being fully photographed by director Ram Madhwani in 10 days, in a hotel, which was turned into a biobble during the lockdown, Dhamaka Is a drama thriller film starring Karthik Aryan in the lead role of a news anchor.

Release Date: to be announced

