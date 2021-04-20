5 irrational thoughts about the Celtics loss to Chicago

I’m nonetheless irritated with final night time’s 102-96 loss to Chicago. Perhaps it’s as a result of they might have escaped with a win if Jayson Tatum shot 30% as a substitute of 18%. Or possibly, it’s that NBC Boston thinks it’s acceptable to topic the Celtics loyal fanbase to Brian Scalabrine as a play-by-play man, and his voice (it’s actually his character if I’m being sincere) grates on me like nails on a chalkboard.

1. Administration didn’t care about this recreation and neither ought to we

Every week in the past Brad Stevens flat out told us the Celtics is not going to prioritize playoff seeding over the well being of gamers. Of the 4 key gamers who missed final night time’s recreation, Evan Fournier (COVID/Well being and Security Protocol) is probably going the one one with a critical damage/situation. I’m keen to guess Kemba, Good and TimeLord would have suited up if this was the opening recreation of the playoffs. A type of guys performs, and the Celtics most likely win. Insert shoulder shrug emoji right here.

2. Grant Williams can look downright terrible at instances

With Rob Williams sidelined and Chicago rolling out Vucevic, Theis, and Thad Younger, Brad Stevens wanted somebody on the bench to assist out Tristan Thompson. Within the first half, Luke Kornet and Grant Williams every logged 10 minutes. Within the 2nd half, Kornet by no means left the bench whereas Williams logged 12 cringe-worthy minutes.

I do know some Celtics followers have a tough time understanding why Stevens rolls with Grant. Right here’s why. Boston is 8-2 over its final ten. Coming into final night time’s recreation, Grant Williams was a mixed +75 regardless of capturing 29% in these ten video games. He can do the little issues to assist this workforce win. However when he’s dangerous, he’s actually dangerous.

3. What occurred to Jaylen Brown?

It was feast or famine for Brown. 1st quarter: 13 factors, 6-6 FG in 12 minutes. 2nd quarter: 0 factors, 0-3 FG, in 5 minutes. third quarter: 7 factors, 3-3 FG in 12 minutes. 4th quarter: 3 factors, 1-3 FG in 8 minutes. Stevens was compelled to regulate the rotations and maybe that factored into JB’s bizarre night time. His three-pointer tied the sport at 90, however he ought to be getting extra photographs in a detailed recreation.

4. Jayson Tatum just isn’t a super-hero, in any case

Like, triple-doubles are cool and all, however the Celtics actually wanted Tatum to attain. Except for the horrific 3-17 FG, Tatum additionally had three horrible turnovers within the 4th quarter. He’s allowed to have dangerous video games, however this efficiency was a stark distinction to what now we have witnessed lately.

5. We deserve higher from NBC Boston

NBC Common generated $28 billion in income in 2020. Its father or mother firm, Comcast, reported $37 billion in earnings for 2020. But, the NBC sports activities affiliate in Boston can not afford to maintain a broadcaster with basketball play-by-play expertise on its payroll? I loved listening to Danny Ainge (former TNT analyst), however Brian Scalabrine as play-by-play is bush league service for a devoted fan base. He’s uncooked by shade analyst requirements, by no means thoughts play-by-play. Even the notoriously low cost NESN has play-by-play guys within the bullpen.