5 Memorable Songs Of The Actress – Tech Kashif

Divya Bharti was one of the most popular, successful stars of the early 90s, who had been known for her vivacious charm, splendid performances. She was a natural actor, who shot to fame within a remarkably short time span owing to her amazing talent. It was impossible to ignore her mass appeal and refreshing candour. Between 1992-1993, she starred in almost 14 movies. Her versatility, resplendent beauty left an indelible mark in Bollywood.

Delivering one hit after the other, this gorgeous actress had taken the nation by storm; which by the way, still remains a record breaking achievement for a teenaged actress. However, her untimely death at the age of 19 created a void. Like the actress’ bewitching, mystic beauty, her death is shrouded in mystery.

On her 28th death anniversary, let’s rekindle the memories of this enigmatic beauty by browsing through her unforgettable songs:

Aisi Deewangi: One of the most popular songs of Divya that made people swoon over her as well as the tune, was Aisi Deewangi, Dekhi Nahi Kabhi from the movie Deewana. Divya’s effortless beauty, along with her charming on-screen chemistry with Shahrukh Khan multiplied the x factors and made it a delightful watch. A re-make version of the Kannada song, this superhit track was written by Sameer, and its music was composed by Nadeem–Shravan. Alka Yagnik, and Vinod Rathod were the playback singers.

Saat Samundar: Talking about her best songs, and not mentioning this song which was a stupendous hit, would be inappropriate. From the movie Vishwatma, this song brought Divya into the limelight and catapulted the movie’s success as well. Sung by Sadhna Sargam, this track since then has gone through innumerable remixes. The fact that it is still played during parties, celebrations goes on to show how popular it was and how it continues to remain a favourite till date.

Payalia: From the movie Deewana, Payalia picturised on Rishi Kapoor and Divya was immensely popular. Sung by Kumar Sanu and Alka Yagnik, this romantic song had charmed its way into audience’s heart.

Tu Pagal Premi Awara: Yet another superhit song from Shola aur Shabnam, this song too was highly appreciated by the audience.

Jaane de Jaane de: A massively hit song from Shola aur Shabnam, this number caught on with the public amazingly fast. This peppy, energetic track’s music was composed by Bappi Lahiri.

It was sung by Kavita Krishnamurthy and Amit Kumar. Directed by David Dhawan, this movie starred Govinda and Divya in the lead role.