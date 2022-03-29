5 money tasks you should complete by 31st March

With the end of current financial year, deadline for many important money-oriented tasks like belated or revised income tax return (ITR) filing, PAN-Aadhaar link, bank account KYC, KYC of demat and trading account, etc. would also end. So, an earning individual is advised to know these important money-oriented tasks and complete them on or before 31st March 2022.

Here we list out top 5 money tasks that one should completed on or before 31st March 2022:

1]Belated or revised ITR filing: Deadline for belated income tax return or ITR filing for AY2021-22 is 31st March 2022. Hence, an earning individual who couldn’t file its ITR by the given due date should file its belated ITR by 31st March 2022.

Likewise, last date for filing…