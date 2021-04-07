5 Most Memorable Musical Films – Tech Kashif

LATEST

Singer-composer AR Rahman has donned the hat of the writer and producer for the film 99 Songs which is slated to be released on April 16. The film is the story of a musician and how far his passion for music can take him. Coming to this genre, our film industry has given us some remarkable stories on musicians and the theme of music, so we take a look at some of those films whose rich musical elements made them memorable.

Baiju Bawra (1952)

Baiju Bawra, directed by Vijay Bhatt, is set in the Mughal era and is based on the legend of Baiju Bawra, a musician from the medieval era. The film follows Baiju’s story who holds the maestro Tansen responsible for his father’s death and plans to exact revenge on Tansen by challenging him to a duet. Naushad scored the music for this film, and upon release, it became a super hit.

Moner Manush (2010)

The Bengali musical drama Moner Manush (Ideal Perosn) was a joint effort by India and Bangladesh and revolves around the Bengali philosopher, saint, and songwriter Lalon Fakir. The mystic poet is believed to have denounced the idea of caste and creed and his philosophy held human beings above any societal label. His character in the film was played by the Bengali superstar Prosenjit Chatterjee. The film opened to positive response and bagged two National Awards, including Best Feature Film on National Integration and Best Make-up Artist award at the 58th National Film Awards.

Rockstar (2011)

Directed by Imtiaz Ali and starring Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role, Rockstar tells the tale of a musician Janardhan Jakhar or Jordan who is inspired by his role model Jim Morrison. The film shows his struggle of becoming a rockstar which is further aided by the death of his lover Heer Kaul. AR Rahman composed the soundtrack of this film, which garnered a lot of positive reviews from critics.

Gully Boy (2019)

This 2019 film directed by Zoya Akhtar is loosely based on the lives of Indian rappers Divine and Naezy. It shows how they rose from the slums of Dharavi to become prominent names in the music industry. It focused on the struggles of the characters and the opposition they faced as the people they grew up around didn’t relate to their aspirations of becoming a rapper. For the 92nd Academy Awards, Gully Boy was the Indian entry for the Best International Feature Film.

Atkan Chatkan (2020)

Atkan Chatkan is the directorial debut of Shiv Hare and follows the story of a kid who forms a band with other kids of his locality to compete in a musical competition. In doing so, he also unites his parents who had separated. Atkan Chatkan is an inspiring tale where the passion of the kids help them go beyond their poverty and obstacles. Lydian Nadhaswaram, who played the main protagonist is a child prodigy and won the reality talent show The World’s Best.

