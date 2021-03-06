5 movies to watch out from Yesh Raj TMTs in 2021 to Shamshera from Jayeshbhai Jodar

As Sarkar announced 100% occupancy in theaters, production houses and producers are booking slots for major releases. While this is a treat for movie enthusiasts, it will compete with big-budget films at the box office in 2021. Yash Raj TMTs recently made a serious announcement about its big budget film. Prithviraj The lead actors of Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chillar were scheduled to hit the screens last year, but were delayed due to an epidemic. Just as Dharma Production announced the release of its upcoming films, YRF has also revealed its biggest release of the year. The production house shares the news that the production house has written: “#YRF announcing a series of films for 2021, wants to bring audiences back to theaters!”

The banner has an exciting lineup, which will see actors like Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Ranbir Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukherjee, Parineeti Chopra, Arjun Kapoor and return to the big screen. This year see all the YRF projects that hit the big screen.

5 Upcoming Yash Raj TMTs – TMTs to Look Forward to in 2021

1. Sandeep aur Pinky Faraar

Directed by Dibakar Banerjee, Sandeep aur pinky faraar The screen was set to hit in 2020, but the Kovid-19 epidemic pushed the release further. Starring Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra, it is an Indian black comedy, Banerjee’s attempt to give a different perspective to gender.

Release date: March 19, 2021

2. Bunty Aur Babli 2

2005 film sequel Bunty aur babli Bunty Aur Babli 2 Stars Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukherjee, Sharvari and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Directed by Varun V Sharma, the film will evoke a sense of apathy in the audience. The second episode takes a decade and brings together Kono Rani and Saif and Siddhant and Sharvari. Rani and Saif will meet again later Hum tum And Tara rum pum

Release date: April 23, 2021

3. Shamshera

Ranbir Kapoor’s leaked look Shamshera Has created a lot of discussion on social media. Directed by Karan Malhotra, the film also stars Vaani Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Ronit Roy. Set in the 1800s before India’s independence, the historical action drama TMT Center revolves around a dacoit tribe who led the freedom fight against their rights and the British. The story is adapted from Howard Pyle’s Robin Hood’s My Adventures.

Release date: June 25, 2021

4. Jayeshbhai Jordan

One of the most awaited films, Jayeshbhai jordan Is a social comedy which has been in discussion since 2019. Ranveer Singh starrer The film is about an unpredictable hero – an ordinary man who ends up doing something extraordinary when he finds himself in a state of danger. The film is directed by Divyang Thakkar and also stars Shalini Pandey, Boman Irani and Ratna Pathak Shah.

Release date: August 27, 2021

5. Prithviraj

Yashraj films Prithviraj A Diwali starring Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chillar is slated for release. Dr. Directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, the film has a Bollywood debut by Manushi Chillar and also stars Sanjay Dutt and Sonu Sood. The historical action drama is an ambitious project of YRF and is a biopic about the legendary Hindu warrior king Prithviraj Chauhan. The story revolves around the first battle of Tarain under the leadership of Chauhan.

“It is indeed an honor that I play the role of one of the most fearless and courageous kings of India, Prithviraj Chauhan. As a nation, we should always celebrate our heroes and promote the values ​​that they held to propagate the values ​​that Indians lived. By. Prithviraj is our attempt to highlight our courage and courage, “ Akshay said, IANS report.

Release date: November 5, 2021

