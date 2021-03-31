5 must-watch movies on Netflix with 100% Rotten Tomatoes score

There are thousands of movies on Netflix, but we bet you didn’t watch the ones with an impressive Rotten Tomatoes rating. Check out the list of movies on Netflix with a rating of more than 90% on Rotten Tomatoes hereAnd to make your movie list even more compelling, here are five movies with over 100% Rotten Tomatoes score.

5 highly rated movies on Netflix with a 100% Rotten Tomatoes rating

1. COOL HAND LUKE

Directed by Stuart Rosenberg, Cool hand Luke is a combination of a great script and the great performance of actor Paul Newman. The film is set in the 1940s and exudes class, making it an incredible watch. A petty criminal Luke Jackson (Paul Newman) is sentenced to two years on a Florida prison farm. He doesn’t play by anyone else’s rules and despite being the victim of repeated stints in the dreaded prison solitary confinement cell, nothing can break his will. This makes him a hero in the eyes of his fellows.

2. DICK JOHNSON IS DEAD

Dick Johnson is dead is a daring masterpiece that brilliantly touches the issue of the loss of your loved ones. Directed by award-winning filmmaker Kirsten Johnson, the film has dark humor and is filled with an extraordinary imagination that revolves around the depth of life. As the director’s father nears the end of his life, Johnson stages his death in an unconventional humorous way to help the duo come to terms with unstoppable reality.

3. HIS HOUSE

The horror thriller directed by Remi Weekes revolves around a refugee couple who escape from war-torn South Sudan and settle in an English town. They lose their daughter along the way. Starting a new life is a struggle when a ghost visits them. The film stars Wunmi Mosaku, Sope Dirisu and Matt Smith.

4. ATHLETE A

The documentary is a compelling watch from Bonni Cohen and Jon Shenk. We see intrepid reporters, brave gymnasts, who expose them years of ignored sexual abuse of girls and young women by Olympic doctor Larry Nassar.

5. MR ROOSEVELT

The movie may not have a life-size cinema, it doesn’t even have a popular cast, but it’s one of the few movies that immediately captivates you. A struggling comedian returns to Austin, Texas to meet a sick relative and face her messy past. Directed and played by Noël Wells, in her directorial debut, the film also stars Nick Thune, Britt Lower, Daniella Pineda, Andre Hyland, Doug Benson, Armen Weitzman and Sergio Cilli.

