5 of the latest cardiac tech insights out of ACC.21 – Mass Device

The American College of Cardiology’s 70th Annual Scientific Session has produced some positive news about some controversial cardiac tech.

Drug-coated stents, which a 2018 study linked to late-stage death, were shown to be non-inferior to non-drug-coated stents in patients with peripheral arterial disease. And a new study of renal denervation that used a different methodology showed significant progress in reducing high blood pressure.

Get the full story on our sister site, Medical Design & Outsourcing.