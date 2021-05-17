5 of the latest cardiac tech insights out of ACC.21 | Medical Design and Outsourcing – Medical Design & Outsourcing

LATEST

5 of the latest cardiac tech insights out of ACC.21

American College of Cardiology cardiac tech insights ACC.21 ACCThe American College of Cardiology’s 70th Annual Scientific Session has produced some positive news about some controversial cardiac tech.

Drug-coated stents, which a 2018 study linked to late-stage death, were shown to be non-inferior to non-drug-coated stents in patients with peripheral arterial disease. And a new study of renal denervation that used a different methodology showed significant progress in reducing high blood pressure.

ACC.21 was held once again as a virtual event, with physicians presenting the results of studies on some of the hottest topics — and devices — in cardiology.

Here’s an overview of the results of the most important device-related studies presented at ACC.21.

