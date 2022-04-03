Granit Xaka has been a divisive figure at Arsenal in his nearly six years in north London, where he has made himself a vital force in midfield for two and a half years after he was stripped of the captaincy following a verbal spat with fans.

Xhaka signed for Arsenal in the summer of 2016 for around £35m to much fanfare, adding Steele as a key central midfielder and a strong passing range to replace his future boss, Mikel Arteta, Retired in the summer.

The 29-year-old started well, but was soon hit with careless cards and careless mistakes that sometimes affected his game, and Zaka was often the fault-taker as the team suffered from poor form.

Arsenal had finished second in the season prior to his arrival, but have not yet finished in the top four.