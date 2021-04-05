5 players from South Africa left international series for IPL, franchise gag – entertainment news, celebrity news, latest movie news

The current season of IPL (IPL 2021) is going to start from 9 April. The players are also not behind in leaving the International Series for T20. Five players from South Africa have left for the league leaving the ongoing three-match ODI series against Pakistan. The series is still 1-1. The final match is important for both teams. The final of the T20 league is to be played on 30 May. South African opener Quinton de Kock, fast bowler Kagiso Rabada, batsman David Miller, fast bowler Enrich Norkia and fast bowler Lungi Engidi have left to play T20 league. The final match of the ODI series is to be played on 7 April. Di Cock plays from Mumbai. Rabada and Norkia from Delhi Capitals, Miller from Rajasthan Royals and Engidi are in the Chennai Super Kings team.

Cricket South Africa said in a statement that according to the agreement between BCCI and Cricket South Africa, players playing IPL have been released early. So that they can join the team. However, questions are being raised in South Africa about this. Because the players going to the T20 league between the International Series is not a good sign. Not only this, the board is being blamed for this. However, under the BCCI’s protocols, all five players will have to stay in the 7-day quarantine, in which case they will not be able to play in the team’s opening match.

England’s limited-overs captain Oyen Morgan is concerned about the growing impact of the T20 league. KKR captain Morgan said that today players are giving priority to the league instead of bilateral series. Even after this, the ICC is not taking any action on these players and the cricket board. If this remains so, the league will overtake international cricket in the next 10 years.