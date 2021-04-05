LATEST

5 players from South Africa left international series for IPL, franchise gag – entertainment news, celebrity news, latest movie news

Avatar
By
Posted on
5 players from South Africa left international series for IPL, franchise gag - entertainment news, celebrity news, latest movie news

The current season of IPL (IPL 2021) is going to start from 9 April. The players are also not behind in leaving the International Series for T20. Five players from South Africa have left for the league leaving the ongoing three-match ODI series against Pakistan. The series is still 1-1. The final match is important for both teams. The final of the T20 league is to be played on 30 May. South African opener Quinton de Kock, fast bowler Kagiso Rabada, batsman David Miller, fast bowler Enrich Norkia and fast bowler Lungi Engidi have left to play T20 league. The final match of the ODI series is to be played on 7 April. Di Cock plays from Mumbai. Rabada and Norkia from Delhi Capitals, Miller from Rajasthan Royals and Engidi are in the Chennai Super Kings team.

Cricket South Africa said in a statement that according to the agreement between BCCI and Cricket South Africa, players playing IPL have been released early. So that they can join the team. However, questions are being raised in South Africa about this. Because the players going to the T20 league between the International Series is not a good sign. Not only this, the board is being blamed for this. However, under the BCCI’s protocols, all five players will have to stay in the 7-day quarantine, in which case they will not be able to play in the team’s opening match.

England’s limited-overs captain Oyen Morgan is concerned about the growing impact of the T20 league. KKR captain Morgan said that today players are giving priority to the league instead of bilateral series. Even after this, the ICC is not taking any action on these players and the cricket board. If this remains so, the league will overtake international cricket in the next 10 years.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
692
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
688
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
681
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
679
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
665
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
655
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
641
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
563
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast
540
LATEST

Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
540
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top