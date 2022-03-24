5 questions Erik ten Hag and Mauricio Pochettino will face in their job interviews

The starting gun has been fired in the race to be Manchester United’s next manager.

Ajax’s Eric Ten Haag is the first candidate to be formally interviewed, however. I understands that this has as much to do with the friendly relationship between the two clubs as it does with his front-runner status.

The club is insisting that others be interviewed. Mauricio Pochettino, Luis Enrique and Sevilla’s Julen Lopetegui are also candidates.

Here are the issues he will be asked about when United’s hierarchy sits with him:

How do you get over the stutter squad?

United’s net spending has been around £1bn over the past decade – a hefty bill for a sprinkling of Europa League runs and an FA Cup win served as a main course of mediocrity.

It points to serious, deep-seated issues…