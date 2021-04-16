5 rational thoughts about the Celtics beating the Lakers

Even with stars and fan favorites lacking on each side, Lakers-Celtics matchups all the time are and all the time will probably be marquee occasions for one cause or one other. Final evening’s Celtics victory was no exception:

1. Jaylen Brown

Lately, excellent performances by Jaylen are not stunning in and of themselves. They’ve change into his norm. Even scoring within the 30s, whereas not his on a regular basis circulate, is hardly remarkable.

What Brown did on this sport was one of many biggest showcases of his peak potential we’ve ever seen. Ending his evening with 40 factors alongside 9 boards, 3 assists and a steal wasn’t even probably the most exceptional half. That honor goes to the 11 straight area targets he made (cumulatively between the late 2nd and early third quarters) and the mini-runs he made to pulverize tried Lakers comebacks throughout the sport’s ultimate 12 minutes.

2. The agony and ecstasy of a top-heavy staff

The Celtics got here into this sport virtually absolutely wholesome, whereas the Lakers most definitely didn’t. So we received to see Boston do what L.A. normally does to groups—bludgeon them with the brute pressure of its starters. Each starter hit double figures whereas additionally impressing in different areas: Kemba Walker taking part in in pass-first mode, Tristan Thompson standing in fairly nicely for Rob Williams and Marcus Good providing his standard fierce protection.

Though the Lakers bench has some punch (principally Montrezl Harrell and Talen Horton-Tucker together with the injured Markieff Morris and Andre Drummond), it normally isn’t the punch, although it was final evening. Boston’s bench, as we nicely know, is much from a sterling offensive unit, which we noticed demonstrated in Technicolor. Their scoring troubles (I’m talking usually; we’ll word the exceptions in only a second), contrasted with the power of the Lakers bench to rise to the event, was the principle cause why this sport wasn’t a wall-to-wall blowout. It’s additionally why a sport the place Boston was up 20 abruptly grew to become one the place L.A. was inside low single digits of a tie within the ultimate minutes. (21 turnovers didn’t assist both.)

3. The bench exceptions

The flexibility of Payton Pritchard to be an efficient rebounder at his dimension is an surprising benefit. Luke Kornet’s pick-and-pop taking pictures and completed shot-blocking is equally discovered cash, on condition that he was a throwaway within the Daniel Theis commerce. Each of these issues had been on show tonight: FastPP dropped 15-7-3 tonight, whereas Kornet had as many blocks as he did factors (3). Grant Williams additionally made probably the most of his restricted minutes.

Apart from Pritchard, there was additionally zero reserve scoring. That is the place the COVID-related absence of Evan Fournier hurts probably the most, as does the ho-humness of Carsen Edwards and Mo Wagner. (Langford and Nesmith didn’t rating a lot both, however I’m not bearish on them but; they’re ciphers to me as a consequence of damage and uneven minutes, respectively.) Granted, the Cs gained their final 5 with out Fournier’s sixth-man enhance. However wouldn’t it have been good if the Blazers and Knicks video games hadn’t hinged on nail-biting endings?

4. Sure, wins towards meh groups nonetheless rely

Transferring on from quibbles: Within the common season, being an excellent staff relies upon as a lot on beating the dangerous groups you’re “supposed” to beat because it does on defeating high quality opponents. The sports activities pundit class, each on nationwide shops and throughout the hellscape of Boston sports activities media, will generally attempt to counsel in any other case, however they’re f***ing fallacious.

Decisively beating a hobbled Lakers staff means one thing for causes far past standings (although it definitely helps these, given the uncertainty of the play-in event). It’s the identical method Tatum’s historic scoring evening is significant no matter it being towards the Timberwolves. Stuff like this retains the momentum of successful streaks alive, retains the staff hungry and helps construct confidence that may, in the long term, assist gasoline in any other case unbelievable playoff runs. Provided that the Cs remaining schedule is much from a cakewalk (9 of 16 video games remaining are vs. squads with .500-or-better data), they need to take locker-room materials wherever they will get it.

Additionally value noting:

Danny Ainge masterclass on the deadline https://t.co/gGQrXtRNhy — Trey (@TA1297) April 16, 2021

5. Always remember a key second within the Lakers-Celtics rivalry

Oh I’m not speaking about any of the Nineteen Eighties Finals battles or the Large Three vs. Kobe and Co. showdowns. I’m speaking about this:

Lately, I’d suppose that’s somebody doing a bit, however the Lakers social media contingent is probably the least self-aware fan group in historical past. (Additionally, to be honest, lots of people, together with me, had been fairly impressed by Kuzma’s first yr, which is when that Instagram submit is from; he’s exhibited virtually none of that potential in clutch moments.)

However even funnier to me is that Kuzma, handed the inexperienced gentle of an interim beginning place, couldn’t even greatest Tatum statistically on one among Tatum’s off nights (14-5-5 on 42.9% for Tatum vs. 13-2-1 on 35.7% for Kuzma). Hilarious. You like to see it.