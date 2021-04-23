5 rational thoughts about the Celtics blocking out the Suns

Listed below are some next-day ideas in regards to the Celtics taking down the Phoenix Suns, 99-86, on Friday night time.

1. Kemba’s night time

To borrow a line from Mark Twain, the studies of Kemba Walker’s demise have been significantly exaggerated. He isn’t too outdated and too injured. In reality, he was the very best participant on the ground final night time. He had the offense:

What an evening for our @Gatorade Participant of the Sport, Kemba Walker. pic.twitter.com/pKcPItOASS — Boston Celtics (@celtics) April 23, 2021

Kemba Walker (proper) hit each shot he took within the paint tonight. Needs to be amongst his 3-5 greatest video games with the #Celtics interval. pic.twitter.com/2pD7EhIucV — Bobby Manning (@RealBobManning) April 23, 2021

He additionally had the protection, taking three prices from Devin Booker, inflicting the Suns’ main scorer to foul out with simply 15 factors, 10 under common. From Celtics.com:

Regardless of enjoying in lower than two-thirds of his workforce’s video games, Walker is now tied for the league lead in prices drawn, having logged 19 in simply 38 appearances.

Who knew Kemba was the Booker stopper?? — Chuck M. (@RedsArmy_Chuck) April 23, 2021

All of this was a continuation of latest robust play.

Kemba in April (9 video games): 17.7 PPG

5.0 RPG

6.2 APG

2.8 3PG

46.0 FG% The Celtics are 8-1 when he performs in that span. pic.twitter.com/s5SsSdSNn7 — StatMuse (@statmuse) April 23, 2021

If this retains up, in the future Kemba would possibly really get away a Walker Wiggle.

2. What’s up, Jayson?

Is Jayson Tatum harm, drained, or simply in a short droop? Or a few of every?

In 11 video games from March 26 to April 13, Jayson was as sizzling as he’s ever been, averaging 29.6 factors on the holy grail of taking pictures percentages, .502/.404/.918. He added 8.1 rebounds and three.8 assists per recreation. His low recreation was 20 factors and his excessive was a career-best 53. The Celtics went 8-3.

Within the 4 video games since then, his scoring has dropped manner off: 21.8 PPG on .384/.346/.917 taking pictures. Nonetheless, he nonetheless produced: his rebounds rose to 9.8 per recreation, assists went as much as 6.0, and he notched his first profession triple-double. Within the duel with Steph Curry, Tatum had 44 factors on 16 of 25 photographs, however within the different video games he was 6 of 14 and three of 17 twice. Nonetheless, Boston received three of the 4.

It’s a measure of how good Tatum has turn out to be that we marvel what’s flawed when he doesn’t dominate. With that stated, although, two straight 3 of 17 outings are manner off. Related: Within the April 21 harm report, earlier than the Phoenix recreation, Tatum was questionable with a left ankle impingement.

What about earlier than that? Perhaps it’s simply this easy.

Assuming the Celtics ever have an opportunity, Jayson Tatum seems to be like he might use an evening off. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) April 23, 2021

Tatum has performed in 53 of Boston’s 59 video games, averaging 35.6 minutes – each workforce highs. His utilization fee of 30.4% additionally leads the workforce. He’s carrying a heavy load, and now coping with the ankle, so a drop in scoring maybe shouldn’t be stunning.

The Celts have six extra video games earlier than they get two straight off days, so there’s no aid coming quickly. However Brad Stevens must discover a option to give Tatum a break.

3. Basic model

Earlier than the sport, the Celtics made an announcement.

Breaking out the traditional dwelling whites for tonight’s showdown with Phoenix ☘️ pic.twitter.com/zheSawbNET — Boston Celtics (@celtics) April 22, 2021

That is what it’s come to within the period of a number of alternate uniforms. It’s really information when the workforce wears the design that was regular for about 70 years. Enjoyable reality: in accordance with Chris Forsberg, the Cs at the moment are 11-0 when carrying the traditional white unis. They’re not above .500 in some other jersey this season.

4. Discovering their edge

Ever because the Malice on the Palace occurred in 2004, the NBA has finished all the things potential to legislate all sorts of confrontation out of the sport. However typically, getting a technical foul is value it.

We had a little bit of a scuffle right here pic.twitter.com/iRIKt7YQ2q — Celtics on NBC Sports activities Boston (@NBCSCeltics) April 23, 2021

Undecided what Torrey Craig did to piss off Tristan Thompson, but it surely was good to see TT fired up. Earlier this season, the Celtics have been accused of not enjoying laborious, of missing depth. We’re not listening to that any longer. The power has picked up simply on the proper level of the season, and Thompson’s bodily play appears to have impressed that.

The playoffs are 4 weeks away, and this little skirmish was a reminder that it’s worthwhile to play with an edge to win within the postseason. Right here’s a short reminder of what that’s like.

Throwback to the Punk Rock Celtics of 2016-17 pic.twitter.com/yfQvNcOT55 — lil buster (@bostonsportguy) July 22, 2020

5. Deuce

We thought-about utilizing this closing thought to notice Evan Fournier’s impending return to the lively roster – seems to be like tonight’s the night time.

#NEBHInjuryReport vs. Brooklyn: Jaylen Brown (left shoulder bursitis) – OUT

Kemba Walker (left knee harm administration) – OUT

Robert Williams (left knee soreness) – OUT — Boston Celtics (@celtics) April 23, 2021

However … we have now to shout-out Deuce Tatum. It’s unattainable to maintain him out of the highlight. Even All-Star opponents know this, and respect it.