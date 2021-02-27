5 simple yet fun Getaways to travel from Hyderabad – TheMiracleTech

2020 has taught us how fragile human life is and how we take the liberty to travel the world. The prospect of travel and vacation is lost in the blink of an eye and we were left fantasizing about the next holiday, which seemed like a lifetime. It is fortunate that by summer, we can return to travel in our Telugu states, if not an international holiday. 2021 looks like a promising year to spend some quality vacation. Let’s check out some places located within ten hours from Hyderabad.

Maredumilli:

Located in the East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh, Maradumili Mini is like Kerala. It has lots of greenery with coffee and pepper plantations. It is a great place for nature lovers. People like to go here to eat bamboo chicken and experience unique tribal lifestyle. There are various species of butterflies and wild animals at a place called Madankunj. The region also inhabits waterfalls like Jalatarangini, Rampa, and Swarnadhara. Jungle located on the banks of a river can stay safely overnight at the star camp site. (Distance from Hyderabad: 429 km)

Suryalanka:

Suryalanka became famous over the years and is popular near the beach and houses. It takes only 6-7 hours from Hyderabad, located in Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh. The road trip is also fun, with beautiful coconut trees and fields. The place is famous for camping and for an overnight stay at the cottages on the beach. To see the beautiful sunrise and sunset views come from the cottages and indulge in some Bay Side BBQ, the place is definitely worth it. (Distance from Hyderabad: 384 km)

Laknavaram:

Lakshnavaram is full of forests and hills all around and those who love trekking can visit this place. It is a lake town in Telangana which is known for its yellow suspension bridge. Standing on a bridge, one can enjoy a wonderful view of the lake and greenery all around. Food and accommodation are limited here without many options. However, boating on the lake, with trees on both sides, is something surreal and cinematic that would be an experience. (Distance 213 km from Hyderabad)

Papikondalu:

Papikondalu is full of hills, over a vast area, covering about three districts of East Godavari, West Godavari and Khammam districts. Nature lovers can easily make a spectacular trip here and can also visit the temples here. The walk here is breathtaking. Cruise is well maintained with safety jacket. The beautiful Godavari river flows in the middle of the hills and it is recommended to spend quality time on the boat. The base camps are the hut for the stay. Do not forget the local cuisine and mango pickle. (Distance from Hyderabad: 434 km)

Anantagiri Hills:

The journey does not take much time and there is a lot to roam around here. With a beautiful lake, various sightseeing and dense forest, tourists can spend the day comfortably. The place is perfect for trekking and relaxing on the banks of a calm reservoir. Anant Padmanabha Swamy Temple, Kotipalli Reservoir, Bhawanissi Lake, Coffee Plantation are highlighted here (Distance from Hyderabad: 81 km)

