5-Star QB Has a Rocket Right Arm & Big Future at Texas

College football fans will need to remember the name Maalik Murphy. The high school star is one of the top quarterbacks in the entire 2022 recruiting class.

Murphy has worked as the starting quarterback for Junipero Serra High School in Gardena, California, and offers started to roll in before Murphy even made a varsity start.

No matter his statistics, coaches have continued to rave about his potential.

Quarterback Maalik Murphy Recruiting

Maalik Murphy has been a popular recruit.

Alabama, Florida, Florida Atlantic, Florida State, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, LSU, Michigan, Ohio State, Oregon, Oregon State, Texas, UCLA, and USC have all made offers to the pro-style quarterback.

Maalik Murphy Commits to Texas

UPDATE: After months of speculation, Maalik Murphy made a decision in February 2021.

Following his senior season, the five-star quarterback will take his talents to Austin and play for the Texas Longhorns. Steve Sarkisian is the man in charge of bringing the Longhorns back to glory once again, which won’t be an easy task.

Of course, de-commitments happen. There is still the chance Murphy decides to switch schools. While that possibility will always be an option, it looks like the elite QB wants to spend his playing days in the Big 12.

Maalik Murphy is set to take the NCAA by storm in 2022, and we are just excited for his debut as Texas fans are.

QB Maalik Murphy Highlights

Maalik Murphy’s arm strength jumps out at you immediately. When wide receivers break free from coverage, he is able to hit them down the field. He can already throw a ball over 70 yards.

Murphy is a pro-style quarterback, but don’t sleep on his ability to move out of the pocket and escape pressure.

If he can make a name for himself in college, there is no reason to believe the NFL Draft won’t be his next destination.

This post was originally published in November 2020 before updating.

