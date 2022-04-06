5 TAKEAWAYS: OT . The Panthers made another big loss to beat the Maple Leafs in

“We just need a target, a little spark, and then we move on,” Huberdeau said. “We can’t do that in every game. It’s a lot of fun and a lot of energy, but we just have to play better defensively. We know we can score goals, but it’s not going to happen in every game. We They say that, and it’s happening, but it’s something that as we head to the playoffs, it can’t happen.”

After erasing an already 6–2 deficit in a win over the Devils on April 2, the Panthers are only the second team in NHL history to successfully make two four-goal comebacks in a single season.

Improved to 49-15-6 and set a new franchise record for points in a campaign (104), the Panthers took an eight-point lead over the Maple Leafs for first place in the Atlantic Division.

“A lot of determination and a lot of patience…