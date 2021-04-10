LATEST

5 Telugu Top movies postponed due to Covid-19 second wave – Bollywood Gossip News Latest News India Get Breaking

Avatar
By
Posted on
tuck jagadish

Kovid has stopped life on the entire planet. Tollywood’s major motion pictures were delayed considering the Kovid-19. (COVID – 19) The Telugu film industry needs to be postponed due to the epidemic. The sudden halt is more tense as a spurt of films are prepared for release in the summer season.

Tuck Jagdish has been booked for a release date on May 1, after extending the date from 23 April. The film is being directed by Shiva Nirvana and produced by Sahu Garpati and Harish Peddi. Ritu Verma is the female lead, making a comeback in a Telugu film with this film.

tuck jagadish

Love story has been delayed due to floods in Kovid-19 cases in Telugu states. The makers have announced that the heartfelt film featuring Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi is not releasing on April 16, which is affected by the epidemic situation in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

naga chaitanya love story movie

The film was scheduled for release on 13 May, but has now been postponed until 13 August. Acharya is possibly the most expected and high-budget motion picture in Tollywood in the lead roles of megastars Chiranjeevi and Kajal Aggarwal.

The much awaited Allu Arjun film was set to hit the screens on 13 August, but has now been postponed to 17 December. Similarly Rashmika Mandana had the lead role. Pushpa Rangasthalam’s popularity is directed by Sukumar.

Pushpa Allu Arjun

S. Rajamouli’s upcoming film RRR, which at that time postponed its original date from July 30, as other defaults were underway, would likely not be out on January 8, 2021. As indicated by an extensive put source, the film’s release date including Junior. The NTR and Ram Charan were pushed on 30 July 2021 due to the epidemic.

rrr release date

Advertisement
Advertisement
Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
869
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
865
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
831
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
809
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
785
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
768
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
760
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
713
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe
679
LATEST

Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions – The Boston Globe
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
677
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top