5 Telugu Top movies postponed due to Covid-19 second wave – Bollywood Gossip News Latest News India Get Breaking

Kovid has stopped life on the entire planet. Tollywood’s major motion pictures were delayed considering the Kovid-19. (COVID – 19) The Telugu film industry needs to be postponed due to the epidemic. The sudden halt is more tense as a spurt of films are prepared for release in the summer season.

Tuck Jagdish has been booked for a release date on May 1, after extending the date from 23 April. The film is being directed by Shiva Nirvana and produced by Sahu Garpati and Harish Peddi. Ritu Verma is the female lead, making a comeback in a Telugu film with this film.

Love story has been delayed due to floods in Kovid-19 cases in Telugu states. The makers have announced that the heartfelt film featuring Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi is not releasing on April 16, which is affected by the epidemic situation in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

The film was scheduled for release on 13 May, but has now been postponed until 13 August. Acharya is possibly the most expected and high-budget motion picture in Tollywood in the lead roles of megastars Chiranjeevi and Kajal Aggarwal.

The much awaited Allu Arjun film was set to hit the screens on 13 August, but has now been postponed to 17 December. Similarly Rashmika Mandana had the lead role. Pushpa Rangasthalam’s popularity is directed by Sukumar.

S. Rajamouli’s upcoming film RRR, which at that time postponed its original date from July 30, as other defaults were underway, would likely not be out on January 8, 2021. As indicated by an extensive put source, the film’s release date including Junior. The NTR and Ram Charan were pushed on 30 July 2021 due to the epidemic.