5 things to know about the new Eagles’ LB Kazir White

White has two brothers, Kevin White and Karon White, who also spent time in Lackawanna before relocating to West Virginia, and both spent time in the NFL.

Ka’Raun White caught 124 passes for 1,852 yards and 17 touchdowns during his West Virginia career. After going without a draft in the 2018 NFL Draft, White was signed by the Seattle Seahawks, before spending time on the Bengals, and Steelers practice squads.

Kevin White is the former seventh overall draft pick in the 2015 NFL Draft by the Bears, following an All-American career in West Virginia.