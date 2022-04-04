5 things we learned from Barcelona 1-0 Sevilla

What makes Xavi’s Barcelona special is the team’s ability to navigate any situation. Under his new manager, the players have undoubtedly produced some of football’s most impressive shows, such as their victories over Valencia and Real Madrid.

At the same time, they have fought back after going down, and have also won hard against tough opponents.

The match against Sevilla was one of the third division. Moving into the conflict, Sevilla had one of the most impressive defensive records in Europe. In his 30 La Liga games, he had scored only 19 goals.

Nevertheless, Barcelona overtook the disciplined Sevilla defense and managed to score three points.

1. 45 minutes to get into the rhythm

After a long international break, the thought in one’s mind was how to unite…