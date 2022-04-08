5 things we learned from Friday’s practice for the Australian Grand Prix

Ferrari knocked out pre-weekend favorite Red Bull on the opening day of practice for the Australian Grand Prix. But a data dive reveals that there is nothing to choose between the two teams that have dominated the campaign so far. Here are five things we learned in a revamped Albert Park in Melbourne.

1. Ferrari sets impressive pace

Speaking ahead of the weekend, Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz said that while they expected to be in the mix, they felt modifications to the track – including the removal of a chicane, five corner changes and one Complete Resurrection – Wouldn’t suit their car.

On Friday, it proved to be the case that the new high-speed section from Turn 6 to the new Turns 9 and 10 is their weak point versus raid…