5 Times LeBron James Could Win The MVP Award: The King Should Own The Most MVPs In NBA History

Only three players have won more MVP awards than LeBron James. Michael Jordan and Bill Russell both won five awards, while Kareem Abdul-Jabbar leads the league with six awards. James is tied with Wilt Chamberlain for winning four times, but could, in fact, win the award a total of nine times in his career. There were five seasons where he finished in the right mix but was dropped by another player.

You can call it youthful, sentimental or biased, there were some underlying reasons why James wasn’t selected as MVP in certain seasons. In a poll conducted by a panel of media members, James was runner-up three times, as well as third twice. These five times James could easily be seen winning the MVP.

2006 MVP Race

Ranking: 1. Steve Nash, 2. LeBron James, 3. Dirk…