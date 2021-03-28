5 Unforgettable Songs Around Festival Of Colours From Amitabh Bachchan Movies – Tech Miracle

LATEST

5 Unforgettable Songs Around Festival Of Colours From Amitabh Bachchan Movies

5 Unforgettable Songs Around Festival Of Colours From Amitabh Bachchan Movies

The competition of colors is incomplete with out the Rang Barse music from the film Silsila. Amitabh Bachchan’s unforgettable efficiency voiced by the star himself has been Bollywood’s anthem for the competition for the final 4 many years.

Here’s a take a look at different Holi songs of which he was a part of or performed essential character in motion pictures which has the Competition of Colors in its plot.

Rang Barse (Silsila): It will be a cardinal sin to have a Holi playlist with out this music from 1981 film Silsila. Sung by Amitabh Bachchan and penned by his father and legendary author Harivansh Rai Bachchan, this music is principally Bollywood’s anthem for the competition for the final 4 many years.

Hori Khele Raghuveera (Baghban): One other should have music for Holi playlist, this music was sung by Amitabh, Sukhwinder Singh, Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik for the 2013 film.

Holi ke din (Sholay): One other unforgettable Holi music from the 1975 film, it was sung by Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar.

Soni Soni (Mohabbatein): Though Amitabh was not a part of the music, he performed an essential character on this film launched in 2000. Sung by Udit Narayan, Jaspinder Narula, Shweta Pandit, Sonali Bhatawdekar, Pritha Mazumdar, Udhbav, Manohar Shetty and Ishaan, the music featured different actors of this multi-starrer film.

Do Me A Favour Lets Play Holi (Waqt): Sung by Sunidhi Chauhan, Amitabh starred on this 2005 film with Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra on whom the music was picturised.

The film was directed and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah.

