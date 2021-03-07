5 Ways to Promote Your Website on Twitter – TMT Daily

Currently Twitter is one of the best places for people to share their thoughts and ideas. With a user base of around 320 million, Twitter has become a battleground for marketers trying to promote their brand online. It does not matter whether you are the CEO of a multinational company or a small online marketer promoting your website, you are more likely to work with Twitter to promote your brand. But to do so, you will need tons of Twitter followers who will help you get more Twitter retweets to achieve your marketing goals.

People think you can just Increase in twitter followers But they are not aware that these followers are the most “dead” followers, meaning that they will not engage with your tweet and will not promote your website as a result. So if you are new to Twitter, here are 5 ways that will help you promote your website on Twitter.

Twitter card

The best way to promote something is to stand out and Twitter cards are a good and easy way to do this. Twitter cards are customizable graphic units that will help you promote your website or mobile app.

All you have to do is set up your website to make sure that when people share your tweet, the cards you set show the tweets shared by them. Currently Twitter has support for four Twitter cards that enhance the user experience and drive more traffic to your website. These 4 cards are:

Summary cards include titles, descriptions, and thumbnails, and can be used for blog posts, product pages, or any business news you want to promote.

Summary card with larger image

Like the summary card, it also includes titles, descriptions, and thumbnails, but you can use larger thumbnails with a maximum resolution of 280 × 150 pixels.

The app card, as the name suggests, provides a link to download the mobile app which is a good way to promote the app and increase the install.

Player cards are a good way to use media in your tweets, it can be audio, video or a simple image.

Now you are ready to integrate your tweets with twitter card and increase your website traffic in no time.

Engagement with popular influencers

Connecting with influencers not only helps dodge more followers, but also increases daily traffic to your website. Before engaging with an influential person, make sure that your content is relevant to its audience. You can tag them in your tweet or yell at them on Twitter. You can also collaborate with other brands through this method, both sides will benefit from each other’s audience and will experience a surge in website traffic in no time.

If you are worried about doing an impressive search then you can always google your niche and Google will help you find an influencer related to your field in no time. Remember to be polite and ask nicely because they are doing you a great favor.

Use hashtags correctly

Hashtags are a good way to build your brand and reach it to a large audience without a sweat. You can piggyback on the popularity of trending hashtags or you can create your own to promote anything. Before adding a hashtag to your tweet, there are some things you should remember, such as:

Do not use irrelevant hashtags because they are trending.

Create hashtags that are short and unique.

Use only 1 to 3 hashtags.

Now that you have come to know about all hashtags, it is time to start using them in your tweets. Retweet more twitter Without the need to buy Twitter followers.

Click on Tweet Install Plugin

A click to tweet plugin is a good and easy way to get more twitter retweets and promote your website in no time. When the user clicks to tweet, the plugin automatically adds a link to your post.

You can customize it with some additional parameters that will allow you to perform certain tasks such as highlighting a specific part of the tweet, redirecting the user to your website, taking the user to your Twitter profile, etc. There are many plugins you can choose from, but after setting them all you are now ready to retweet easily without any hassle.

Use twitter ads

Twitter ads help you get your message across a wide range of users. You can promote anything from your products and services to brand websites. When you use Twitter ads, all users interact with promoted tweets as they interact with organic content and the best part is you only have to pay when your advertising objective is met.

You can also modify Twitter ads to target a particular type of user which can result in more traffic for your website and easier brand recognition. If you are looking for ways to expand your business and increase website visits, then Twitter advertising is the right way to do so.

Twitter marketing is not only based on the number of followers you have, but also the impressions they make. Then you will be done using the tips mentioned above Twitter attracts tons of users Increasing its current traffic to its website at an explosive rate.

