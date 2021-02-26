5 years for chemistry

Adi Shesh And Adah Sharma starrer Kashanam has completed 5 years today as it was released on 26 February 2021. On this occasion, Adah Sharam recently took to Instagram to make an important announcement. Heart Attack Beauty Adah Sharma posted a clip of Shalia’s song featuring a tribal sheesh. In her caption, actress Ada Sharma said that her film Kashmana has completed 5 years of release, she wants to announce that she has signed five Telugu films.

The film Xanam is directed by Ravikant Parapeu and has music by Sricharan Pacala. Adivish took to his Twitter and wrote, “February 26 of 2016. The peak of the exam season. Our short dream became a big success. Truly a new beginning. Life can change in Kasham. 5 year.

Kashanam is the story of an NRI who returns to India to help his ex-girlfriend find her missing child. After the success of the film, Adivasi Sesha panned for the screenplay Good man And Avru.

On the work front, Adivasi Shesha is currently busy with his upcoming film Major, in which he played the role of 26/11 martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. The upcoming much awaited film is directed by Shashi Kiran Tikka and directed by Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu.