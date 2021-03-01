ENTERTAINMENT

50 days for Ravi Teja and Shruti Haasan Crack

Posted on

50 days for Ravi Teja and Shruti Haasan Crack
50 days for Ravi Teja and Shruti Haasan Crack

Crack Is an action drama in which the maha maharaja Ravi Teja And Shruti Haasan playing the lead roles. The film Crack, starring Gopichand Malini, was released on 9 January, and the Ravi Teja starrer has now completed 50 days at the box office. Ravi Teja’s fans are also celebrating the occasion on social media. A fan named George said, “Indian cinema has so far had a blockbuster verdict in only 3 films in 2021. 1. Master (Kollywood) – Rs. 256+ crores (44 days) 2. Uppela (Tollywood) – Rs 74 crores (14 days) 3. Crack (Tollywood) – 72 crores Rs. “

Despite some issues on release day, Ravi Teja and Shruti Haasan starrer Crack received positive response from film lovers and critics. Although most of the theaters were half-busy due to Coronavirus guidelines, Crack managed to earn a big box office. The film, in which Ravi Teja is playing the role of a powerful police officer, has become a blockbuster and the team is very happy with the response.

Krack also stars Varalakshmi Sarathkumar and Samuthirakani in important roles under the banner of Saraswati TMTs Division. Madhu is being bankrolled while it has music by Thaman.

Related Items:

Most Popular

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport “LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
10.8K
LATEST

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
2.3K
ENTERTAINMENT

Mod Menu Apk Among Us: Hack v2020.11.17 (Unlock All) Download
1.4K
LATEST

KFC Console Specs: “Console Wars Over”, new KFConsole details revealed | sport
1.1K
LATEST

Kerala Sahachari Yojana 2020: Application Form PDF Download
918
ENTERTAINMENT

Download Among Us Hack Mod Menu APK v2020.10.22 (No Restrictions, Unlock All)
844
LATEST

200+ Narendra Modi Schemes List 2021, NAMO Yojana List 2021 PDF
737
ENTERTAINMENT

Now we know why Netflix canceled Shadowists – Tech
702
ENTERTAINMENT

Mplugin.php malware, caused by WordPress error 500 Cplugin: How to completely remove from server
695
ENTERTAINMENT

Suno Bhabhiji Web Series Download All Episodes Free 720p, 480p
674
ENTERTAINMENT

Wonder Woman 1984 on Pirate Bay, 1337x, YIFY, Rarbg, Zoogle Magnet Link Sites providing links for free download: DC in Trouble?
To Top
// Infinite Scroll $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll({ navSelector: ".nav-links", nextSelector: ".nav-links a:first", itemSelector: ".infinite-post", loading: { msgText: "Loading more posts...", finishedMsg: "Sorry, no more posts" }, errorCallback: function(){ $(".inf-more-but").css("display", "none") } }); $(window).unbind('.infscr'); $(".inf-more-but").click(function(){ $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll('retrieve'); return false; }); $(window).load(function(){ if ($('.nav-links a').length) { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','inline-block'); } else { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','none'); } }); $(window).load(function() { // The slider being synced must be initialized first $('.post-gallery-bot').flexslider({ animation: "slide", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, itemWidth: 80, itemMargin: 10, asNavFor: '.post-gallery-top' }); $('.post-gallery-top').flexslider({ animation: "fade", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, prevText: "<", nextText: ">", sync: ".post-gallery-bot" }); }); });