50 days for Ravi Teja and Shruti Haasan Crack

Crack Is an action drama in which the maha maharaja Ravi Teja And Shruti Haasan playing the lead roles. The film Crack, starring Gopichand Malini, was released on 9 January, and the Ravi Teja starrer has now completed 50 days at the box office. Ravi Teja’s fans are also celebrating the occasion on social media. A fan named George said, “Indian cinema has so far had a blockbuster verdict in only 3 films in 2021. 1. Master (Kollywood) – Rs. 256+ crores (44 days) 2. Uppela (Tollywood) – Rs 74 crores (14 days) 3. Crack (Tollywood) – 72 crores Rs. “

Despite some issues on release day, Ravi Teja and Shruti Haasan starrer Crack received positive response from film lovers and critics. Although most of the theaters were half-busy due to Coronavirus guidelines, Crack managed to earn a big box office. The film, in which Ravi Teja is playing the role of a powerful police officer, has become a blockbuster and the team is very happy with the response.

Krack also stars Varalakshmi Sarathkumar and Samuthirakani in important roles under the banner of Saraswati TMTs Division. Madhu is being bankrolled while it has music by Thaman.