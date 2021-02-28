50 days for the first blockbuster of 2021 – TheMiracleTech

We all know how the COVID-19 epidemic affected the theatrical business in India. Finally, the government gave permission for the theaters to reopen in December last year. However, the initial release did not bring back that enthusiasm in theaters. It is Ravi Teja’s crack that brought back the lost glory in cinema halls in the Telugu states.

Directed by Gopichand Malineni, Crack hit theaters on January 9 during the Pongal festival season. The film received a unanimous positive buzz from the very first day and the benefit of Pongal’s holiday helped it earn big at the box office. Although most of the theaters run with half-busyness due to COVID-19 guidelines, Crack managed to earn a large amount.

Telugu cinema audiences always like commercial films if they are done correctly. Crack is a complete dish that had all the right commercial ingredients. The film celebrates 50 days of its release today and fans are celebrating the occasion on social media as well. Crack featured Shruti Haasan, Varalakshmi Sarathkumar and Samuthirakani in other important roles.

