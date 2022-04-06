5,000 feared dead in besieged Mariupoli city

Polish president: Russia aims to ‘finish the Ukrainian nation’

Polish President Andrzej Duda said on Wednesday that he agreed with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that Russian atrocities in the Kyiv suburbs and elsewhere in the country constitute a genocide.

“It’s hard to deny,” Duda told CNN in a pre-taped interview that aired Wednesday evening.

“The goal of that invasion is simply to eliminate the Ukrainian nation,” Duda said.