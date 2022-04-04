51-year-old woman dies during charity climb in Ko Tipperary

A 51-year-old woman who fell ill while attending the Climb with Charlie event in Tipperary has died.

Cora O’Grady, a mother of two, was on a charity hike to Galtimore Mountain with her 11 and eight-year-olds yesterday.

Ms O’Grady, from Michelstown in Cork, was one of a group to climb Galtimore as part of a series of fundraising events for the Irish Motor Neuron Association and Pieta.

The events were organized in support of retired RT broadcaster Charlie Bird, who climbed up on Krogh Patrick at Co Mayo.

Ms O’Grady was near the 918-metre-high Galtimore summit at around 1 p.m. yesterday when she became unwell.

Irish Community Air Ambulance attended the scene.

Ms O’Grady was assisted by paramedics who attempted…