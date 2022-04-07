52 week high stocks: Stock market update: Stocks that hit 52-week lows on NSE in today’s trade

NEW DELHI: GMR Power and Urban Infra Ltd., Debock Sales & Mktg, Shakti Pumps, Innovative Tyres & T and Shri Ram Switchgears and others were among the stocks that touched their 52-week lows in today’s trade.

Domestic benchmark index NSE Nifty ended 168.1 points down at 17639.55, while the BSE Sensex closed 575.46 points down at 59034.95.

On the other hand, Shree Ren Sug, Vaishali Pharma, Uma Exports Ltd., AMD Industries and BLS Int. Services stocks hit their fresh 52-week highs today.

In the Nifty 50 index, Axis Bank, Divis Labs, HUL, Dr. Reddys and ICICI Bank were among the top gainers on the NSE in the today’s trade.

Meanwhile, Adani Ports SEZ, Titan Company, HDFC, ONGC and Power Grid were among the top losers of the day.