52-week highs, 52-week lows: Adani Power, Lemon Tree among 115 stocks to hit new highs; 73 scrips at new lows

BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were trading in the positive territory on Tuesday, led by buying in Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC), Bharti Airtel, HDFC Bank, UltraTech Cement, and Kotak Mahindra Bank. BSE Sensex has risen to a day’s high of 57,934, while NSE Nifty 50 hit 17,322.25 as day’s high. So far in the day, no stock on S&P BSE Sensex hit a fresh 52-week high or low. While a total of 115 stocks rose to their respective 52-week high on BSE Sensex. These include Lemon Tree, Linde India, Oriental Hotels, Shoppers Stop, Usha Martin, Adani Enterprises, Adani Power, Adani Transmission, A.F.Enterprises, and Disha Resources, among others.

On the flip side, 73 stocks fell to their respective 52-week low levels on BSE Sensex. The marquee names were IDFC First Bank, Krsnaa…