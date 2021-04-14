53-year-old actor Rahul Roy became Corona positive, complete ‘Kovid story’ in long post

Lately, actor Rahul Roy has additionally reported that Corona has been contaminated, amidst rising circumstances of corona. He has instructed how he stays in quarantine after recovering from mind stroke. He has shared ‘Kovid Story’ in his put up. Together with this, we’ve additionally requested the query, how did he are available in contact with the virus after staying at house for a very long time and displaying no signs? Rahul has additionally shared that until now he has bought the Kovid-19 check completed many instances.

When the primary corona investigation report got here…

Posting on his Instagram account, Rahul Roy wrote- ‘Quarantine Day 19, my Kovid story. The ground of my constructing was sealed on 27 March. As a result of a neighbor was discovered optimistic. In order a precaution, all of us within the flat have been sealed for 14 days. Me and my household needed to go to Delhi on 11 April, so we had the Metropolis Lab get the RTPCR check completed on 7 April. On April 10, the report got here during which my complete household was mentioned to be optimistic ‘.

BMC additionally did the check

He instructed, ‘We didn’t have any signs and we got here to know that BMC officers are additionally testing the entire society on the identical day. So we bought the Antigen check completed once more and all of us got here out detrimental, and some moments later we once more gave samples for the RTPCR check which went to the suburban lab however I’ve not been given it but ‘.

Since i got here house recovering from mind stroke

Based on Rahul, ‘BMC officers got here and bought me and my household to signal on the Isolation kind, sanitized my home, the physician referred to as and requested some random questions on the place is my household’s enterprise? The place is the workplace Details about journey … haha ​​I do not know what the connection was? Sajested us to be admitted to the hospital, to which I mentioned that if we should not have any signs, then he mentioned that he’s high-quality and steered to make oxygen stage chart and take medicines. That is what I’ve been doing ever since I got here house recovering from a mind stroke.

I can’t get a solution

Rahul additional wrote- ‘I do know that Kovid is there however how did I and my household are available in contact with this virus, whereas we didn’t get out of the home, with out assembly individuals, even with out occurring the stroll, that is such a query. , To which I can’t get a solution. My sister Priyanka Roy is a yogini and a respiratory professional, she makes use of historical respiratory strategies. He too has not left house for 3 months, and he was additionally proven optimistic within the report with none signs’.

Message written for followers

He lastly wrote- ‘I’m ready for now for the second 14-day quarantine to finish and get my exams completed once more. To all of you… put on a masks, wash your fingers, be clear. And I hope that you don’t are available in contact with the virus whereas at house. Anticipated return with detrimental report ‘.