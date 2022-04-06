6-3 defeat against Senators

The Canadiens suffered a 6-3 loss against the Senators at the Bell Center on Tuesday after a game in which the Ontario special teams had the upper hand over the Montreal team.
The Senators scored two of their four power-play goals and a third came on a delayed penalty.
Austin Watson (5th and 6th) – 2nd net in an empty net – . Tim Stutzl (15th), Brady Tkachuk (24th), Drake Batherson (14th) and Colin White (3rd) hit the Senators (26-37-6, 58 points). Anton Forsberg shot him and caught 27 out of 30 times.
Brendan Gallagher (sixth), who was returning, Justin Barrons (1st), with his first National League goal, and Cole Caufield…
Read Full News