6-3 defeat against Senators

The Canadiens suffered a 6-3 loss against the Senators at the Bell Center on Tuesday after a game in which the Ontario special teams had the upper hand over the Montreal team.

The Senators scored two of their four power-play goals and a third came on a delayed penalty.

Austin Watson (5th and 6th) – 2nd net in an empty net – . Tim Stutzl (15th), Brady Tkachuk (24th), Drake Batherson (14th) and Colin White (3rd) hit the Senators (26-37-6, 58 points). Anton Forsberg shot him and caught 27 out of 30 times.

Brendan Gallagher (sixth), who was returning, Justin Barrons (1st), with his first National League goal, and Cole Caufield…