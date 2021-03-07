6 Best Yami Yugi Quotes from Yu-Gi-Oh! | Periodic

Best Yami Yugi Quotes

5. “If you cannot understand the darkness in your opponent’s heart, you will never understand the pain and suffering of others.”

2- “Ready or not, soul, this is where you handle it.”

3- “Exodia, OBLITERATE !!!

4- “There is no pathetic card in my grandfather’s deck, Kaiba.” But it is not included … Unstoppable Exodia!

5- “You have faced a brave duel, my friend, and this is the hardest step I have ever taken. But it ends now!

6- “It’s game time!”

