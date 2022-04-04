6 dead, 12 injured; Police sought help in search of suspects

Sacramento police believe multiple shooters were involved in a mass shooting in downtown Sacramento early Sunday that killed six adults and injured 12 others. Sacramento Police Chief Cathy Lester said Sunday afternoon that the shootings followed a major fight and killed three people and three others. women. Lester said surrounding buildings were gunned down and a stolen gun was recovered at the scene. Governor Gavin Newsom called the shooting “another gruesome act of gun violence” and said his administration was working with local and state law enforcement “as we monitor the situation.” Leer en espanol. “What we do know at this point is that there has been another mass casualty shooting, including the families of loved ones lost, several persons injured and a …