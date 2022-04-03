6 killed, 12 injured in shooting in Sacramento, police say – National

Six people were killed and 12 injured in Sacramento early Sunday when bars and nightclubs were evacuated for the night in the second mass shooting in California’s capital city in five weeks.

Police were searching for at least one suspect and recovered at least one firearm. Investigators said they were reviewing video footage posted on social media that showed what was said before the shootings began.

A video posted to Twitter showed people running down the street amid the sound of gunfire in the city of about 525,000, some 75 miles (120 kilometers) from San Francisco.

Read more: US mass shooting death toll rising, study indicates

“Our city’s heart is broken this morning,”…