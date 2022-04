The Winnipeg Jets are in Ottawa for a matchup against the Senators at the Canadian Tire Center. The starting puck drop for tonight’s game is scheduled for 6:30 PM Central Time.

The Jets come into this game after a three-game homestand which didn’t go well for them. After losing all three games (0-2-1 record) at Canada Life Center, the Jets are out of the race for the Western Conference wild card and they desperately need a miracle at this stage of the season to make it to 2022. ,