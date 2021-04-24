6 Patients Die Allegedly Due To Oxygen Shortage At Punjab Hospital

Punjab has been tackling with a surge in Covid circumstances over the previous few weeks. (Representational)

Amritsar, Punjab:

Six sufferers died at a personal hospital in Punjab’s Amritsar this morning allegedly as a result of oxygen scarcity. Because the households alleged that ventilators had run out of oxygen, officers blamed the district administration for giving precedence to state-run hospitals amid Covid disaster.

5 sufferers who died at Amritsar’s Neelkanth Multispecialty Hospital this morning have been being handled for coronavirus.

“We have now been sending appeals repeatedly to the state authorities. Hospitals the place there are not any Covid sufferers have surplus oxygen provide. Over the past 48 hours, we’ve used all our sources. We have now reached for assist to everyone we may. But when the federal government doesn’t need to assist, ought to non-public hospitals shut down? The place ought to we go?” Dr Sunil Devgan, Managing Director of Neelkanth Hospital, informed reporters.

Punjab Well being Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu stated the state will launch a probe into the demise of the sufferers. “We’ll probe these deaths. Additionally, we are going to take motion in opposition to those that are concerned in unlawful provide of medical oxygen. Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and has made an enchantment to extend the oxygen provide to the state as Covid infections soar,” he informed reporters.

Well being Secretary Hussan Lal stated: “We’re probing whether or not the deaths have been as a result of oxygen scarcity, and likewise who all have been contacted by the non-public hospital amid the disaster. The district administration is having its personal group for making certain oxygen provide so we are going to repair accountability.”

Punjab has been tackling with a surge in Covid circumstances over the previous few weeks. The state logged over 6,700 recent circumstances within the final 24 hours as India recorded its greatest single-day spike of three.46 lakh circumstances, taking the caseload to 1.66 crore.

Scarcity of medical oxygen has emerged as one of many greatest challenges in the previous few days in India’s struggle in opposition to coronavirus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a gathering with chief ministers of 10 worst-hit states. He urged all states to make sure that tankers carrying oxygen to different states should not be stopped or delayed.

In Delhi, the Excessive Court docket in the present day heard a petition by a hospital over the problem. Related petitions have additionally come up in Supreme Court docket and 5 different excessive courts throughout the nation in the previous few days.