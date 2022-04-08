6 real milestones for Albert Pujols in 2022

Albert Pujols is returning to where he played his final season in MLB with the St. Louis Cardinals. The future first-ball Hall of Famer will have the opportunity to achieve some pretty big milestones in his 22nd and final MLB season. In fact, there will be six big milestones he may be able to reach in his last storm.

Albert Pujols of St. Louis Cardinals Will Have Second Highest Opening Day Ever

Oliver Marmol, manager of the St. Louis Cardinals already confirmed That Albert Pujols would be the team’s DH on Opening Day, meaning he would have started on Opening Day in every MLB season he played.

Beginning his 22nd Inauguration Day, he will be tied with Hall of Famers Hank Aaron and Carl Yastrzemsky in second place on the all-time list. The only player…