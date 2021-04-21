6 Under The Radar Storylines – UFC 261

The UFC is again on pay-per-view this Saturday with UFC 261, and it is going to be in entrance of a sold-out crowd in Jacksonville, Florida, for the primary time in over a yr. Oh, and they’re bringing an enormous card. There are three title fights, together with Karamu Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal II, Weili Zhang vs. Rose Namajunas, and Valentina Shevchenko. Nonetheless, should you look previous the three title fights, there are some under-the-radar storylines.

Uriah Corridor vs. Chris Weidman II

The hardcore followers will certainly know that that is the second struggle between Weidman vs. Corridor, however should you didn’t know… it’s a rematch, 11 years within the making. In 2010, on the regional scene, Weidman and Corridor fought one another at Ring of Fight 31. Corridor was on a four-fight win streak with 4 finishes, whereas Weidman was going into his third MMA struggle with two first-round finishes. Weidman would knock out Corridor within the first spherical and win the ROC Middleweight Championship.

Each males want this win to get nearer to a struggle with champion Israel Adesanya. A loss can be very detrimental.

The Return of Tristan Connelly

Keep in mind in 2019 when Michel Pereira danced his solution to the ring after which flipped a number of occasions earlier than his struggle began? After which was flipping off the cage throughout his struggle after which gassed? Effectively, the man who pulled the massive upset and beat him was Connelly, who additionally took the struggle on 5 days’ discover up and a weight class. Connelly hasn’t fought since his victory due to the pandemic and neck surgical procedure. He’s additionally dropping all the best way right down to featherweight for the primary time in his profession on the age of 35. Fascinating stuff. The man he’s combating is…

Pat Sabatini’s UFC debut

Sabatini’s lengthy awaiting UFC debut is lastly right here, and he’s combating Connelly. Sabatini may have simply been within the UFC by now however, for some motive, has fallen by way of the cracks. If it weren’t for a freak arm harm towards James Gonzalez final February, Sabatini can be on a six-fight win streak. Sabatini comes from CFFC and has fought nothing however stiff competitors. He even has a first-round submission win over Tony Gravely, who simply earned a Efficiency of the Evening knockout final weekend.

4 Chinese language Fighters

Zhang defends her title within the co-main occasion, however she has three different fighters from her nation on the prelims, and they’re all making their UFC debut. Na Liang makes her debut and is using a four-fight profitable streak with 4 finishes. She faces Ariane Carnelossi, who’s in search of her first UFC win. Qileng Aori makes his debut using a six-fight win streak with 4 finishes. He additionally has the wildest nickname on the cardboard “Mongolian Assassin.” Zhu Rong may be THE fighter to look at this weekend. He makes his debut on a ten-fight win streak with 9 finishes. He additionally has been very energetic, combating thrice in 2020 and already as soon as in 2021.

Brendan Allen vs. Karl Roberson

Since this struggle was booked, I’ve had it on my radar. Each males are Dana White’s Contender Sequence alumni, Roberson – season one, and Allen – season three. Each males are coming off disappointing losses, and each males wish to make a press release. The attention-grabbing factor about Allen and Roberson is that the one losses on their resumes are to excellent competitors. A win for both fighter will put them proper again into the middleweight prospect dialog and a step nearer to the highest 15. Count on a struggle of the evening contender.

Three Knockout Artists Are Again

As an alternative of creating three totally different paragraphs about Randy Brown, Dwight Grant, and Danaa Batgerel, I’ll lump them collectively. These guys are knockout artists and are all favored of their matchups. Brown is coming off a loss to Vicente Luque, however should you bear in mind, he was doing very effectively till he acquired caught. He fights long-time UFC veteran Alex Oliveira within the featured prelim. It’s featured as a result of considered one of them goes to sleep, and I might guess it may be Oliveira. Grant returns from a battle with COVID that knocked him off UFC 256 final December. He was in among the best rounds of 2020 when he fought Daniel Rodriguez. Early in that struggle, he clipped Rodriguez and nearly completed him. In truth, the referee in all probability ought to have; however, Rodriguez would come again and end Grant. Simply know this, Grant’s nickname is the ‘Physique Snatcher,’ and he didn’t decide it as a result of he snatches our bodies non-violently. Lastly, Batgerel is coming off a first-round knockout of Guido Cannetti at UFC 248. He was alleged to struggle Kyler Phillips final October however has to withdraw. Batgerel is 1-1 within the UFC however brings it each time. He fights Kevin Natividad, who is not going to again down.

Alex Behunin

MMA and Leisure Journalist. Graduated from CSUN with a B.A in Journalism. I really like MMA and have been watching constantly since 2004.