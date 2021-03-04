LATEST

6 year old girl beats all boys for flag football TD

6 year old girl beats all boys for flag football TD
Screenshot from TikTok: kkelley3

There is nothing better than a girl dominating a field full of boys. one two Running woman Pigskin or wide receiver and ahead of their ponies in the end zone before snatching an ankle from their male counterparts to watch them.

We have already seen A girl who did her best randy moss impression Then another friend Juke in another dimension. In form of “Female Barry Sanders” Turns out, there may even be one A lot of money On the table for these girl prodigies.

watch the video

A 6-year-old tickled and went viral on social media because, she is better than all the boys she plays with.

6-year-old girl boys proceed to TD

related: Woman DB falsifies haters by posting her intimate videos

As you can tell, this little girl has some serious momentum for her age.

Once he lays the ball on the melee line and makes a beeline for the sideline, it’s game for those poor boys. There is no one within five yards of him as he crosses the goal line after running the distance in a flag football game.

The video of her touch was posted by her mother Ticketok account @ kkelley3. It has been viewed more than two million times on the app, and appears to be a proud maternal uncle. Can you blame her

“I have a blessed daughter,” she wrote.

The video has been shared on the entire Instagram page Househofwhites, Where users have praised the athleticism of the female football player.

“He woke up and decided to be a cheetah,” one wrote.

“I [didn’t] Know that Ussian Bolt had children, ”said another.

Girl’s mother also posted Another video His running around the base paths on a baseball field.

@ kkelley3

#ThisorThatSBLV #SwitchTheChobaniFlip #Beast Mode Softball is life 44

& Beast Mode (Feat. PnB Rock & Youngboy Never Broke) – A Boogie Wit The Hoodie

I don’t know what the name of this little girl is, but give it 15 years and she could be a household name in college football or the NFL.

