[6114 Vacancy] WBHRB Staff Nurse Recruitment 2021 Apply Online

West Bengal Health Recruitment Board has issued WB Govt. Staff Nurse Recruitment 2021 latest notification on wbhrb.nic.in. Government of West Bengal. Online application form for 6114 WBHRB Staff Nurse Vacancy is invited on the official website. Interested people can now apply online by filling the form for the WB Government. Nurse Jobs Grade II from 17 to 26 March 2021.

WB Govt. WBHRB will invite Staff Nurse Recruitment 2021 application / registration form at wbhrb.in. This recruitment for Sarkari Naukri is under the cadre of WB Health Services under the control of the Directorate of Health Services, Health and Family Welfare Department, Government of West Bengal.

Here all the interested candidates can check the complete details including category wise number of vacancies, eligibility criteria, selection process

WBHRB Staff Nurse Recruitment Apply Online [6000+ Vacancy]

The WB Health Recruitment Board (WBHRB) will invite the WB Government. Staff nurse recruitment apply online from 17 March 2021. To apply online for WBHRB Staff Nurse Recruitment 2021, candidates can directly go to the official website through the link here – http://wbhrb.in/

The online application form will be available on the official website “under”Online Application“Section. The last date to apply online for the WB Government is 26 March 2021 Staff Nurse Recruitment.

WBHRB Staff Nurse Vacancy Notification – Details

Here is the complete details of the posts in WBHRB Staff Nurse Recruitment: –

GNM – Female – 3577, Male – 397, Total 3974 posts. Basic B.Sc. Nursing (Female only) – 2032 posts B.Sc. Nursing (Female only) – 108 posts.

The official link is to download the WBHRB Staff Nurse Vacancy Notification https://wbhrb.in/data-upload/news_update/6f9074f973d1c15149ad2204d008c441.pdf

WBHRB Staff Nurse Recruitment 2021 Important Dates

All the people should remember the important dates for filling the WBHRB Staff Nurse Recruitment Online Application Form: –

Starting date for online application – 17 March 2021

Last date for submission of online application – 26 March 2021

WB Govt. Staff Nurse Recruitment Eligibility Criteria

To become eligible to apply for WBHRB Staff Nurse Recruitment online, candidates have to fulfill the following eligibility criteria: –

educational qualification – General Nursing and Midwifery / Basic B.Sc. (Nursing) / Post Basic B.Sc. (Nursing) course is accredited by any nursing training school / college of nursing, recognized by the Indian Nursing Council and the Responsive State Nursing Council

– General Nursing and Midwifery / Basic B.Sc. (Nursing) / Post Basic B.Sc. (Nursing) course is accredited by any nursing training school / college of nursing, recognized by the Indian Nursing Council and the Responsive State Nursing Council Age Range – 18 to 39 years (age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

– 18 to 39 years (age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms) registration details – Applicant should be registered as Nurse Midwifery from West Bengal Council.

A total of 6114 vacancies have been notified under the West Bengal Health Recruitment Board.

Age Limit for WBHRB Staff Nurse Recruitment

18 to 39 years on 1 January 2021.

Age relaxation for SC, ST, BC as per government rules or orders issued from time to time.

Educational Qualification for WB Staff Nurse Recruitment

General Nursing & Midwifery / Basic B.Sc. (Nursing) / Post Basic B.Sc. (Nursing) course is accredited by any nursing training school / college of nursing, which is accredited by both the Indian Nursing Council and the Responsive State Nursing Council.

Registration certificate from West Bengal Nursing Council.

Knowledge of Bengali / Nepali- written and written.

Pay Scale for Staff Nurse

Basic Pay Rs. 29,800 / – (with higher initial) at the entry point in the Pay Matrix Level-9 of the WBS (ROPA) Rules, 2019, other allowances are permissible as per the existing government rules.

Application fee for WBHRB Staff Nurse Recruitment

Rupee. 160 for General / OBC category and other state candidates.

No fee for SC / ST category and Persons with Disabilities (PWD) candidates of West Bengal.

Fee only through banks participating in GRPS (Government Receipt Portal System), Govt. Receipt head of account 00 0051-00-104-002-16 00 in the Government of West Bengal.

Selection Procedure for WBHRB Staff Nurse Recruitment 2021 (6114 Vacancies)

All the candidates will be selected on the basis of merit and experience marks and interview conducted by the respective state government.