65% turnout in the first round at 5 pm, still low from 2017

Since March 2 and the deadly attack in the custody of nationalist Yvan Colonna, one of the assassins of the Prefect Arignac, Corsica has been under a political headwind.

The Corps in Front and Corsica Libera separatists have called for a boycott of the presidential election. Autonomists, the majority, were more cautious. If there was an apprehension of action at the polling stations, then no facts have come to the fore so far. But the island again woke up to the roar of bombings. During the night, three bungalows belonging to a mainland in Capo di Feno were set on fire. Buildings located in the protected area were already targeted by the FLNC on September 1, 2021.