65K Polestar to Join New Tesla at Hertz Rental Car Lot

Polestar on Monday said it has entered into a global partnership with rental car company Hertz. The deal will see thousands of all-electric Polestar cars on rental lots in the near future.

Hertz agreed to purchase 65,000 electric vehicles (EVs) over the next five years. Some of that fleet will be made available to rideshare drivers.

In a press release, Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath said the move is about accelerating the global transition to EV driving.

“We are delighted that Hertz has selected Polestar as a strategic partner on the path to electrification,” he added. “Partnerships with a global leader like Hertz will bring the amazing experience of driving an electric car to a wider audience, satisfying a wide variety of our mutual customers both short and long term…