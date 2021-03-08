7 Bengali shows and movies on Netflix, Zee5 and Hoichoi TMTyOne.com

The Bengali entertainment industry owes a lot to lovers of good content. While we have all seen pieces of South Indian entertainment, it is time to turn our attention to Bengali content. Bengali shows and movies to watch on Netflix are a mixed bag that offers Lust, passion, murder, mystery, crime, revenge, investigation and many more.

Check out the list of Bengali shows and movies on Netflix, Zee5, and Hoichoi

1. Karkat Race – ZEE5

Karkat rogue Is a medical thriller, based on Indranil Sanyal’s novel Cancer Revolution. Dr. The story centers on Beas Banerjee, a female forensic surgeon who gets into a goon racket from another physician. With the help of Police Inspector Barun Sarkar she plans to expose it. The show stars Chitrangada Chakraborty, Indranil Sengupta, Rajesh Sharma and Jayant Kripalini.

2. Satyveshi Biomekh – ZEE5

With the iconic sleepy Byomkesh Bakshi, Satyavanshi Byomkesh Is an entertaining watch. Featuring Parambrata Chattopadhyay in the title role, the film is based on writer Sharadendu Bandyopadhyay’s novel Magna Manak. A beautiful young woman, henna revolves around the investigation into Mallick’s death. Directed by Sayatan Ghoshal, the film keeps getting more interesting with every twist and turn.

3. Cheney-Hochoi

Aparajita Adhia, Madhumita, Sourav Das, sugar Is a bizarre mother-daughter saga. The story is a happy moment in which the working daughter suddenly has to take care of her mother, whose life after being widowed takes a different turn. Director Manak Bhowmick takes you on a journey of love, hatred, healing and redemption through this show.

4. DOOB: NO ROSEBED – NETFLIX

This brilliant film by Mostofa Sarwar Farooqui should not be missed. This film, played by the great Irrfan Khan, gives us a glimpse of his sheer talent. Doob: No bed of roses Writer and filmmaker Humayun is based on the life of Ahmed. The story focuses on the director’s extramarital affair and its impact on his family. Nusrat Imroz Tisha, Rokeya Stuti and Parno Mitra have also acted in the film.

5. Hello! Hoikoi

Hey There are popular faces like Rayama Sen, Priyanka Sarkar, Joy Sengupta. The story centers on Nandita discovering her husband’s extramarital affair, one of the most popular Bengali series. While the plot seems predictable, every episode tells you that it is anything but cliche.

६. STONEMAN KILLS HOICHOI

Based on the true events of 1989, when 13 homeless people were killed sleeping on the street in Kolkata, the show will make you goons. The serial killer was named ‘The Stoneman’ for killing people with a heavy stone. The story of a journalist who comes across the killer’s diary and gets in depth information about the horrific death. In the series of Rajat Dutta, Swastika Mukherjee, Roopankar Bagchi, Arijit Dutta, Ejaz Syed is directed by Rafiq.

7. SHARE OF AAJ-ZEE5

This original Zee5 series is a captivating watch purely because of its artist and message. Directed by Aritra Sen, Share aj There is a thriller set in London. The series is intelligently made, keeping the story brief. Plots center around a group of NRIs who have come together to celebrate Durga Puja. However, a terrorist group owns several other factories.

